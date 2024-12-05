Thursday, December 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

St. Lawrence college students, faculty pay awareness visit to Governor House

Our Staff Reporter
December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Principal, teachers and students of St. Lawrence Government Girls Degree College Karachi visited the Governor House here on Wednesday. The purpose of the awareness visit of the students to Governor House was to involve the youth in nation building. The students examined the items of the historical room of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and also visited the “Bell of Hope”, the complaint cell, the ration drive and the IT Marquee. The students expressed their pleasant surprise by ringing the bell of hope. The staff at the complaint cell briefed the children about the procedure.

The students highly appreciated the ration drive initiative and said it would be beneficial for the poor segment of the society. The welfare initiatives like the ration drive awaken the spirit of social service in the students.

While inspecting the IT Marquee, the students showed interest in modern technology. The students praised the various projects of the Governor Initiative and also asked questions.

Trump wants Gaza cease-fire in place before he takes office: Qatari premier

The principal and teachers were of the opinion that the projects underway under the Governor Initiative are very wonderful.

Teachers said that the Governor House’s initiatives will be helpful in fostering positive thinking among students.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1733295662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024