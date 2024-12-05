Supreme Court revokes orders against PIA privatisation

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday revoked its previous orders halting the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The constitutional bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din, heard the plea regarding the matter.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general of Pakistan explained that the privatisation process had led to a halt in the appointment of new professionals at PIA. He also mentioned that the government, after a lower bid, was planning a second attempt for the privatisation of PIA, especially after the lifting of restrictions on flight operations in Europe.

Justice Amin-ud-Din remarked that the government might now receive a better offer for the privatisation process. Justice Mandokhail, another member of the bench, noted that the SC had earlier ordered the privatisation after consulting all relevant parties.

Following these discussions, the court revoked its earlier order against the privatisation of PIA.

Earlier attempts at privatising PIA faced challenges, with the government receiving only one bid of Rs 10 billion in the first round. The government rejected the bid and referred the privatisation matter back to the cabinet for further consideration.

In a related development, Federal Minister for Privatisation Aleem Khan blamed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the failure of PIA’s initial sale. Speaking in the Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation, Khan explained that the privatisation process began on November 28, 2023, prior to his appointment as the privatisation minister.

The government is now aiming for a second attempt to privatise PIA, hoping for better offers and a more successful outcome.