Unlocking ECO

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s recent participation in the 28th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) highlights both the vast potential of the organization’s member states and the significant challenges they face in unlocking it. Originally founded by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey, the ECO now also includes Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Together, these nations form the heart of Central Asia, extending outward to regions that connect the Mediterranean and Indian Oceans. Despite their diverse populations, these countries share deep historical and cultural ties.

For the ECO to evolve into a robust multilateral economic bloc, substantial work is needed. The 28th meeting achieved notable progress, with member states signing a clean energy charter and passing a resolution urging the effective implementation of the ECO trade agreement. This agreement aims to strengthen regional security and economic prosperity through enhanced intra-regional trade. Yet, the real challenges for the ECO are not in defining tariffs, timelines, or border mechanisms but in addressing the region’s pervasive instability. At the centre of these challenges is Afghanistan. Decades of conflict and destruction, often driven by global superpower interventions, have severely disrupted Afghanistan’s economy and infrastructure. Given Afghanistan’s pivotal geographic location, its instability hinders multilateral trade across the ECO region. While resolutions for free trade agreements are undoubtedly vital, the region’s prosperity depends on stabilising Afghanistan and restoring normalcy. This requires engaging with the Taliban government to ensure freedom of trade and movement while fostering inclusive development.

Additionally, regional rivalries, such as the nominal tensions between Turkey and Iran, must be resolved. A united and cooperative ECO can unlock the immense potential of this region, fostering economic integration, enhancing connectivity, and delivering tangible benefits to its people. Without addressing these foundational issues, the ECO’s aspirations for economic collaboration will remain unfulfilled.