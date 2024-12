LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda retained the women’s title in the 52nd National Athletics Championship 2024. Wapda won 8 gold, 12 silver and 7 bronze medals with 300 points to beat Higher Education Commission with 5 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze with 239 points. While in men’s event, Pakistan Army won the title with 7 gold, 12 silver and 9 bronze with 471 points, while Wapda secured second position with 6 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze with 274 points.