Thursday, December 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

When the Victors Are the Narrators

December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

History, a written account of past events, offers insights into the evolution of the world. Preserving and understanding history is vital, yet determining the authenticity of historical narratives can be challenging. As Winston Churchill famously observed, “History is written by the victors.” This raises questions about the objectivity of historical records, particularly for those descended from the vanquished.

To ensure the credibility of historical accounts for future generations, authenticity must be prioritised. Without it, the foundation of history remains vulnerable to doubt and scrutiny, leaving critical pieces of the puzzle unresolved.

TAHIR JAMALI,

Nawabshah.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1733295662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024