When the Victors Are the Narrators

History, a written account of past events, offers insights into the evolution of the world. Preserving and understanding history is vital, yet determining the authenticity of historical narratives can be challenging. As Winston Churchill famously observed, “History is written by the victors.” This raises questions about the objectivity of historical records, particularly for those descended from the vanquished.

To ensure the credibility of historical accounts for future generations, authenticity must be prioritised. Without it, the foundation of history remains vulnerable to doubt and scrutiny, leaving critical pieces of the puzzle unresolved.

TAHIR JAMALI,

Nawabshah.