In recent legal developments, a sessions court judge, Zabiha Khattak, passed a verdict according to which out-of-court settlements in rape cases have been reduced to having no legal value–a commendable step forward that is bound to offer an added layer of protection for victims who are often silenced through such external ‘agreements’. The hope is that with this legal precedent set, many courts will not shy away from holding perpetrators of such crimes accountable.

Rape is an atrocious act that is an individualistic act primarily, but that does not mean that it has no bearing on the surrounding society. Violating the rights of one individual is equivalent to violating the rights of the entire female population because the only thing reiterated is that there may be no such thing as safety for women in Pakistan. This is made much worse by our abysmally low conviction rates—stemming out of a legal structure that puts the entire burden of the case on the victim—and social beliefs that tie honour to a woman’s body. More often than not, rapists get off scot-free and those who are left in a mind always have the option of resorting to an ‘out-of-court settlement’.

There have been far too many cases in which the families of rape victims have opted to settle with the offender in order to save themselves from the ordeal of sitting through a trial. This settlement is often in the form of money but, there have also been times when the ‘agreement’ has involved getting the victim married off to her rapist. What is most preposterous in all of this is that the victim is always silent.

There is no denying that such a culture legitimises sexual violence against women and creates an aura of protection for rapists who are aware that they can take advantage of the social stigma attached to crimes like rape and reach an out-of-court settlement. Having a strong legal footing is essential to deter offenders who have become used to acting with impunity and outlawing out-of-court settlements is the first step. It establishes a legal precedent that opens up the possibility of future cases revolving more around accountability rather than settlement. And what should perhaps teach us a bigger lesson is that the inclusion of women in the legal system is integral if we want to offer greater protection of women because no one understands these struggles better.