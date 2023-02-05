Share:

Aima Baig isn’t going anywhere, nor is her social media, the singer revealed through her Publicist Sahar Iqbal.

The critically-acclaimed singer says her Instagram profile is under a verification check by a team of professionals.

The singer revealed someone had tried to hack into the profile which led to her reporting the matter to Instagram. The platform put her profile on a lock for safety and security purposes. Aima says she’s doing fine and would like to thank people for their concern amid her “break” from social media.

According to the singer, the hacker had tried to appropriate her social media identity for malicious intent. Fans are asked against interacting with profiles or pages claiming to be Aima Baig on social media.