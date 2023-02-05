Share:

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday foiled several attempts of smuggling narcotics and arrested six peddlers.

ANF officials said 187kg of hash and 18kg of opium were seized, along with the arrest of two suspects near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.

Another team arrested another drug peddler at the airport after 2kg of heroin was recovered from the suspect’s shoulder bag. He was traveling to Jeddah and was a resident of Charsadda.

According to the officials, 2kg of heroin was recovered from another suspect during a raid at the Clifton area in Karachi. In another raid, ANF seized 7.2kg of hash and arrested two suspects near Peshawar Ring Road.

The officials added that cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act.