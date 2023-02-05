Share:

KARACHI - The anti-narcotics force (ANF) and Sindh Rangers on Saturday seized 18 Kilogram heroine in a joint operation on Karachi super highway. As per details, two residents of Karachi were also arrested in the joint operation of ANF and Rangers.

In another operation, the ANF recovered 10 Kilograms in Hyderabad from a resident of Sanghar. The ANF also seized 1.2-kilogram heroine in Blue area Islamabad from a resident of Attock. A parcel carrying 906-gram ice to Australia was recovered from a courier office in Lahore.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a large haul of hashish in a raid in an under-construction house.The ANF foiled a smuggling bid of 100 KG of hashish, which was being smuggled overseas by sea. The anti-narcotics officials and FC together in a raid recovered 50 KG of hashish from Angur Ada and arrested three suspects. Moreover, the ANF seized 31 KG and 200 grams of hashish from the hilly terrain of Qila Abdullah. ANF officials recovered 6.8 kg of ice at Peshawar airport from a Jeddahbound passenger.