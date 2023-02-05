Share:

ISLAMABAD - A girl was raped allegedly by two men at gunpoint in F-9 Park, sources said on Saturday.

The incident took place within the limits of Police Station Margalla. Police have registered a case against the two unknown rapists and began investigation, sources said. No arrest was made by the police so far.

According to the sources, a girl namely (MS), hails from Mian Channu, appeared before officials of the Police Station (PS) Margalla and lodged a complaint stating she was working as property agent in Behria Enclave and Mumtaz City and came for a walk in F-9 Park with her colleague Amjad at 8pm on February 2, 2023.

She said that two strangers stopped them at gunpoint and enquired about her and colleague and then took them to a nearby forest. “I pleaded them for mercy and even offered them money in exchange for her safety but one of culprits slapped her in the face. Later both of them raped me at gunpoint. I got a chance and snatched the gun but they managed to take back the gun and hit it on my leg,” she said.

After committing crime, the culprits returned us our belongings and ran away towards jungle, the victim told police investigators.

She appealed to police to register case against the accused and to arrest them. Police filed a case against the rapists under section 376A of PPC and began investigation. A senior police officer told media that IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has taken notice of the incident and ordered DIG Operations to arrests the culprits immediately.

He said that police have obtained CCTV footage around the park to identify the rapists.

He said that several teams have been constituted by the DIG Operations to nab the fleeing rapists. He said that DNA samples are being taken from suspects.