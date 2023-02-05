Share:

LAHORE - President of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) Ghulam Muhammad Khan met DIG Traffic Karachi Muhammad Nawaz, Deputy Commissioner South Capt (R) Saeed Laghari, SSP South Syed Asad Raza and Wing Commander 44 Wing Rangers ASG Sector Col Ali Ahmad Rajput in connection with the arrangements for the 6th Commissioner Karachi Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament and briefed them about the security issues. These officials assured GM Khan of full support and said the way the 4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon were organized in a professional manner; this tournament will also be made memorable. Media coordinator Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi was also present there. Meanwhile, an exhibition basketball match between Amjad Ali XI and Abdul Nasir XI will be played on Feb 5 at 8pm.