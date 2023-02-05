Share:

It would seem as though Wikipedia has joined a comprehensive list of internet giants that have been threatened or outright banned by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for supporting or promoting ‘sacrilegious content’. Worryingly, there is a real affinity for censorship that cannot be denied but what remains most concerning is that in the midst of an economic and political crisis that may lead the country towards a total collapse, this is what authorities have chosen to take strict action against.

According to the statement issued by the PTA, Wikimedia Foundation—the charity that runs Wikipedia—was given warnings pertaining to the removal of ‘sacrilegious content’ and the failure to comply is what led to the ban. There are multiple problems with this; Wikipedia is a free and editable online encyclopedia. This means that almost anyone who makes an account on the platform is able to edit the information available, prompting the question: if there was an immediate and grave concern, why did the authorities not just assume responsibility and change the information itself?

Secondly, what is most concerning is that Wikipedia is a free source of information and knowledge for all. It is the first site that Google displays in recognition of its importance as a one-stop website where anyone can educate themselves about a wide range of topics. To restrict such a valuable asset in a country like Pakistan where people already lack access to credible information is absolutely unacceptable. It goes against fundamental rights like that to information and knowledge and as a country claiming to a progressive state that values education, taking a step like this should be unfathomable.

Lastly, this affinity for censorship that our country has developed will prove to be very detrimental in the long term. There has been a list of prominent companies that PTA has blocked or restricted over the course of years—like YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and Telegram—because there was some content that it did not agree with. This should not be the first and most immediate reaction to have and in a world that prioritises a diverse range of opinions and practices values of tolerance, such steps would cast us as an outsider.