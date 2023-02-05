Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while cloudy and cold in upper and central parts of the country during the next the twelve hours.

Rain with thunderstorm and snow is expected in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi nineteen, Peshawar ten, Quetta nine, Gilgit and Murree one and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain with thunderstorm and light snow over the hills is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while cloudy with chances of rain and thunderstorm in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla zero degree centigrade, Jammu nine, Leh minus eight and Shopian minus one degree centigrade