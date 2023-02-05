Share:

KARACHI - Two suspected robbers were burnt to death by an enraged mob near 4-K Chowrangi in Karachi’s Khawaja Ajmer Nagri area, a local TV channel reported on Saturday.

According to details, two suspected robbers were first ruthlessly beaten up by an enraged mob after they allegedly robbed a passerby near 4-K Chowrangi at Karachi’s Khawaja Ajmer Nagri area. They were hit by people with everything available to them at that moment. Later, the enraged mob drew petrol from a nearby petrol pump and poured it on them before setting on fire.

Meanwhile, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The police have recovered a pistol and two mobile phones from the suspected robbers. Earlier in 2022, two robbers with toy guns were caught red-handed and badly thrashed by citizens in Karachi. The robbers were caught by the citizens after they were fleeing snatching the valuables from the masses near Golimar’s Sanitary Market. The robbers were badly thrashed by the citizens and later were handed over to the Karachi police. The robbers in the initial investigation confessed to doing dacoities with the toy guns.

GANG INVOLVED IN STREET CRIMES BUSTED

Karachi police on Saturday busted a six-member gang of street criminals in the port city. As per details, the police conducted action in New Karachi’s Industrial Zone and apprehended six ‘street criminals’. The busted gang of criminals was a sign of fear in the area and was involved in injuring many citizens during robberies. The arrested were identified as Salman, Yasir, Abdul Sattar, Younis, Salman and Yasir aka Bagali. Arms, twenty snatched mobile phones and three motorcycles and other valuables were recovered from their possession, said the police. Earlier, the special investigation unit (SIU) of the Sindh police had claimed to have busted a fivemember gang of dacoits in Karachi. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur, the dacoits’ gang had been involved in over 100 cases of robberies, street crime, bank robberies and other crimes. He had maintained that the gang would mainly target those who were withdrawing cash from ATM machines or banks. The police officer had said that they carried out successful operations against the dacoits in North Karachi and Nagan Chowrangi, after receiving information about their presence