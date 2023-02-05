KARACHI     -   Two suspected robbers were  burnt to death by an enraged mob  near 4-K Chowrangi in Karachi’s  Khawaja Ajmer Nagri area, a local  TV channel reported on Saturday.

According to details, two suspected robbers were first ruthlessly beaten up by an enraged  mob after they allegedly robbed  a passerby near 4-K Chowrangi  at Karachi’s Khawaja Ajmer Nagri area. They were hit by people  with everything available to  them at that moment. Later, the  enraged mob drew petrol from a  nearby petrol pump and poured  it on them before setting on fire.

Meanwhile, the police and  rescue teams reached the spot  and shifted the bodies to Abbasi  Shaheed Hospital. The police  have recovered a pistol and two  mobile phones from the suspected robbers. Earlier in 2022,  two robbers with toy guns were  caught red-handed and badly  thrashed by citizens in Karachi.  The robbers were caught by the  citizens after they were fleeing  snatching the valuables from the  masses near Golimar’s Sanitary  Market. The robbers were badly  thrashed by the citizens and later  were handed over to the Karachi  police. The robbers in the initial  investigation confessed to doing  dacoities with the toy guns.

Naseem Shah conferred with honorary DSP rank in Balochistan Police

GANG INVOLVED IN  STREET CRIMES BUSTED

Karachi police on Saturday busted a six-member gang of street  criminals in the port city. As per  details, the police conducted  action in New Karachi’s Industrial Zone and apprehended six  ‘street criminals’. The busted  gang of criminals was a sign of  fear in the area and was involved  in injuring many citizens during  robberies. The arrested were  identified as Salman, Yasir, Abdul Sattar, Younis, Salman and  Yasir aka Bagali. Arms, twenty  snatched mobile phones and  three motorcycles and other  valuables were recovered from  their possession, said the police.  Earlier, the special investigation  unit (SIU) of the Sindh police had  claimed to have busted a fivemember gang of dacoits in Karachi. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan  Bahadur, the dacoits’ gang had  been involved in over 100 cases  of robberies, street crime, bank  robberies and other crimes. He  had maintained that the gang  would mainly target those who  were withdrawing cash from  ATM machines or banks. The  police officer had said that  they carried out successful operations against the dacoits in  North Karachi and Nagan Chowrangi, after receiving information about their presence

No Pakistani can breathe sigh of relief until Kashmiris get the right: Bilawal