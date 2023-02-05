Share:

ISLAMABAD - The speakers at a roundtable conference in Islamabad in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day have said that India sees itself as a regional hegemon and Pakistan needs a ‘strategic balancer’ to neutralize Indian hegemony in the region.

Addressing the conference organized by Institute of Regional Studies, Prof Mujeeb Afzal, School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University, said India’s security mind-set has been a major problem for Pakistan as it does not believe in any territorial concessions. Humaira Iqbal from IRS moderated the session. Dr Shaheen Akhtar from National Defence University was of the view that India has been working on the integration of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir since its inception.

The removal of the special status of Kashmir was nothing but a part of its greater integration plan, she added. Dr Saeed Ahmed Rid, QAU, observed that since there was no acceptance of revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A among all the political parties of IIOJK and the secular parties of India, Pakistan needs to effectively exploit that space to its advantage.

Arish U Khan, Editor at IRS said observance of this day every year makes the world aware of the plight of Kashmiris and Pakistan needs to amplify its efforts at various levels as India’s unilateral action of revocation of the special status of Kashmir complicated the Kashmir dispute.