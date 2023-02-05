KARACHI      -   Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)  leaders, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal  will be candidates of the  party for the by-elections  to be held in two constituencies of Karachi. The  two leaders who recently  get new roles in unified  MQM-P, will be contesting  by-polls on NA seats from  Karachi. However, MQM’s  general workers meeting  will take the decision that  from which constituencies of the National Assembly Dr Farooq Sattar  and Mustafa Kamal will  contest by-election. The  election campaign will  be supervised by Wasim  Akhtar and Anis Kaimkhani while Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar, Syed Mustafa Kamal,  Khawaja Izharul Hassan  and others will participate in the public relations campaign. It is pertinent to mention here  that by-elections will be  held in nine constituencies of Karachi on March  16. The MQM-P will finalize candidates for other  seven constituencies today. The nine constituencies where by-polls are  scheduled include: NA241 Korangi Karachi-III;  NA-242 Karachi East-I;  NA-243 Karachi East-II;  NA-244 Karachi East-III;  NA-247 Karachi SouthII; NA-250 Karachi WestIII; NA-252 Karachi  West-V; NA-254 Karachi  Central-II; and NA-256  Karachi Central-IV.

Naseem Shah conferred with honorary DSP rank in Balochistan Police