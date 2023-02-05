Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal will be candidates of the party for the by-elections to be held in two constituencies of Karachi. The two leaders who recently get new roles in unified MQM-P, will be contesting by-polls on NA seats from Karachi. However, MQM’s general workers meeting will take the decision that from which constituencies of the National Assembly Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal will contest by-election. The election campaign will be supervised by Wasim Akhtar and Anis Kaimkhani while Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and others will participate in the public relations campaign. It is pertinent to mention here that by-elections will be held in nine constituencies of Karachi on March 16. The MQM-P will finalize candidates for other seven constituencies today. The nine constituencies where by-polls are scheduled include: NA241 Korangi Karachi-III; NA-242 Karachi East-I; NA-243 Karachi East-II; NA-244 Karachi East-III; NA-247 Karachi SouthII; NA-250 Karachi WestIII; NA-252 Karachi West-V; NA-254 Karachi Central-II; and NA-256 Karachi Central-IV.