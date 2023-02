Share:

KARACHI - A fire broke out in furniture factory in Korangi Mehran Town area of Karachi on Saturday morning. Five fire tenders were busy in extinguishing the blaze. At first, two water tankers were dispatched to the blaze site when the fire incident was reported. But considering intensity of the fire, more fire tenders were called in, said fire officer Zafar Khan. He said presently five fire tenders were busy to douse the inferno.