Unacceptable is the word that pops into mind when witnessing unbearable morality attacks on the Muslim world by French publishers. A while back, the French magazine ‘Charlie Hebdo’ published blasphemous cartoons of Iraq’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, sparking a flame of hatred and intolerance among the European block and Gulf states. It is fair to say that France has become fearless of global boycotts in terms of such blasphemous behavior.

A few years down the line, when Danish cartoonist Kurt Westergaard made sacrilegious cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Pakistan condemned it with full zeal and zest. To put it in another way, there is a dire need for Pakistan’s moral support to the supreme leader for the resilience of inter-Islamic relations between Pakistan and the gulf countries. To summarise, the rest of the Muslim countries should be under a single umbrella to denounce such irreverent acts. Keeping it in mind, this is not a personality attack but a profanity strike on the Muslim Ummah.

MOHSIN MUMTAZ,

Chiniot.