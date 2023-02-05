Share:

ISLAMABAD -The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs4,000 on Saturday and was traded at Rs204,500 against sale at Rs.208,500 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs3,429 to Rs175,326 against Rs178,755, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat declined to Rs160,715 from Rs163,858, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of one tola silver decreased by Rs100 to Rs2250 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs85.74 to Rs.1,929. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $46 to $1,865 as compared to its sale at $1,911 on the last trading day, the association reported.