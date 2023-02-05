Share:

HYDERABAD - Sindh Secretary for Industries and Commerce Abdul Rasheed Solangi on Saturday visited the secretariat of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industries and held a detailed meeting with the business community.

The meeting was also attended by Managing Director SITE Tarique Anwar Khokhar, Shahid Shah, Managing Director SSIC, Junaid Ahmed, Director Industries and all leading industrialists of Hyderabad, Kotri and Nooriabad. The representatives of the business community highlighted various issues of basic infrastructure facilities including roads and drainage and water supply.

They also requested him for provision of ambulance and fire tender as well as launching more development schemes for SITE Hyderabad. They also requested him for allotment of letters of SITE Hyderabad Phase II. The Managing Directors of SITE and SSIC assured full support for the redressal of the grievances of the industrialists. The provincial secretary while addressing the business community announced the formation of a coordination committee which would be headed by himself and composed of one each member from Nooriabad, Kotri and Hyderabad Industrial Zone. The meetings of the committee would be convened on a monthly basis to resolve all genuine issues of the business community, he assured and added the quarterly meeting would be convened by the Minister Industries and Commerce. He said that the Sindh government was fully committed to facilitating the business community by providing basic infrastructure in all industrial zones in order to boost up businesses and economic activities.