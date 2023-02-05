ISLAMABAD     -     Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace  and Culture Organisation said that the Hindu - tva regime altered the heaven like valley into  a killing field and urged the world powers and  UN bodies to take “concrete and meaning - ful” steps for the full implementation of the  UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.  Speaking at an event organized by Kashmir  journalist forum in connection with Kashmir  solidarity, here on Saturday, she said that  Kashmir was a flashpoint for nuclear war and  the settlement of the dispute was necessary  for lasting and durable peace in the region.  She said that the Kashmir dispute must be  settled according to the wishes of the Kash - miri people and the UN resolutions which  granted them the right to self-determination.  She said that brutal Indian forces crossed all  limits of barbarity and terrorism to dampen  the courage of freedom fighters in Indian Il - legally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).  Mushaal said that Kashmiri people were be - ing killed in fake encounters in the occupied  territory on daily basis to spread fear among  the people. The Hurriyat leader stated that  the top Kashmiri leadership including her  husband Yasin Malik were imprisoned in fake  and fabricated cases and deprived them of all  legal and fundamental rights. The chairper - son reminded: “History tells us that struggles  for freedom cannot be vanquished.” Mushaal  vowed that the valiant Kashmiri people were  bound to realize their cherished goal of free - dom come what may. She said that the Indian  government violated the mutual agreements  between Pakistan and India and interna - tional laws by abrogating the special status  of occupied Kashmir. The Hurriyat stated  that New Delhi was bent upon changing the  demography of the occupied territory to con - vert Muslims majority into minority by issu - ing domiciles to non-Kashmiri settlers. She  urged that the world must take notice of it  and put pressure on India to recognize the  right to self-determination of Kashmiris

Pakistan reiterates full commitment, support to Kashmir cause: Marriyum