Share:

Oil is becoming the most important indicator of economic growth when demand is inelastic. No country can develop without oil. This is especially true for countries that do not have their own oil wells. These countries need to import oil and due to rising oil prices, these countries are facing various shock dummies. Pakistan is also one of the countries without oil reserves of its own. Although it produces only 20% of its oil demand, 80% of that demand is met by imports in the form of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Crude oil prices have risen significantly around the world, including in Pakistan. Since June 2018, oil prices have started to rise significantly after the political crises in Iran and Venezuela. Russia cannot sell its oil to the world because of the war between Russia and Ukraine. As the third largest oil producer, the world faces the biggest demand-supply gap due to the ban.

Rising oil prices are recovering from the Covid pandemic in 2021 and flood disasters in 2022. This raises taxes on petroleum and other products to meet and cover national spending. Moreover, the rapid devaluation of the Pakistani rupee in recent months and the abolishment of government subsidies have pushed petrol prices to a record high of Rs 237.43 on 26 September 2022. Political instability is also the cause of price increases affecting Pakistan’s economy.

When you see oil prices soaring, you probably think of gasoline, petrol, and diesel prices. If gas prices rise, a large portion of household budgets will be spent on it, potentially reducing spending on other goods and services.

As a result, companies that use fuel as their primary raw material also suffer. The agricultural sector, which is one of the country’s main sources of income and provides raw materials for industry, will also be affected.

Rising oil prices will increase electricity costs. What’s more, it also affects transportation costs as the rent of public transport increases, which ordinary people suffer. Stock markets are also affected by rising oil prices. Higher oil prices can increase the cost of producing commodities and adversely affect stock prices.

How to overcome?

It is clear that rising oil prices will affect the economy at micro and macro levels, causing inflation and unemployment. The oil price game has a decisive impact on the economic development of the country. As a result, economic growth in developing countries like Pakistan is anti-growth, causing price increases and having a negative reaction to economic growth in both the long and short term.

QURAT-UL-AIN,

Lahore.