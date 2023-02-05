Share:

LAHORE - Imran Khan chaired a meeting to finalise candidates for KPK Assembly and in wake of preparations for the election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday. Central Secretary General Asad Umar, former Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Pervez Khat tak and Chairman’s Chief of Staff Senator Shibli Faraz were also present. During the meeting important issues were discussed regarding the selection of candidates for National and Provincial Assemblies seats in all regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The initial recommendations of the Regional Boards regarding the selection of candidates were also reviewed in detail in the meeting.PTI leader ship alsoconsidered the various features of election campaign and election strategy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Chairman Tehreek-eInsaf directed to speed up preparations for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and instructed the officials to complete the homework regarding the candidates. Chairman Imran Khan himself will decide the candidates for National and Provincial Assembly.