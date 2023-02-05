Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday urged his supporters to get ready for “Jail Bharo (fill the prison) movement across the country.

Imran Khan made these comments during his television address from his Zaman Park residence on Saturday. His latest statement comes in the wake of sedition cases filed against his party’s Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry and former member of National Assembly Shandana, while Senator Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were booked earlier for speaking against the military.

During his address, the deposed prime minister said his party could have opted for a nationwide strike, but will choose to fill the prisons instead in light of the fears that the country’s economy might deteriorate further.

“We have two options: Considering what they have been doing, we could have gone for a wheel-jam strike and demonstrations, which is also a way and a democratic one.” “But since the state of the economy is so bad, it’ll worsen. Therefore, I ask all my workers, the Pakistani nation and everyone to prepare for the Jail Bharo movement,” Khan said.

The former premier, while addressing the youth and nation, added that his party won’t stay quiet on the violence being inflicted on his party’s members. “Instead of causing destruction, we would now prepare Jail Bharo movement.”

“It was their plan to weaken Tehreek-e-Insaf by frightening and threatening,” the PTI chief said. Imran Khan claimed his party never committed such atrocities in its tenure as the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government in the centre has. “Fawad Chaudhry was picked up from home at 3am. What did Shandana Gulzar do that made her a terrorist? As the court gives bail to Sheikh Rashid, more cases are being filed against him,” the PTI chairman said, insisting on how action has been taken against every person who called out the regime change. The former prime minister said human rights violations have continued since the “imported government” arrived. “No example can be found for the way Shehbaz Gill was tortured. The effects of the torture on him are still there,” Khan said. Speaking about the attempted assassination attack on himself, the PTI chairman said he couldn’t get the FIR of his choice registered despite being a former prime minister.