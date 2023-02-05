Share:

LAHORE-The ITF Pakistan Juniors Tennis Championships Leg-1 commenced on Saturday at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad.

A total number of six qualifying matches were played on the first day. A large number of foreign players (boys/girls) from Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, UK, Malaysia, Romania, Singapore, China, Poland, South Korea, Canada and Pakistan are participating in the Leg-1 event, which will provide a very good opportunity for the players to improve their ITF Ranking, which is very useful for them in future.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan conveyed his best wishes for the smooth conduct of the event and also welcomed the foreign players, coaches and their parents for participation in the subject event. The president also conveyed his thanks to the Islamabad Police for their security coverage.

In the boys singles qualifying first round, Maxim Olar (RUS) beat Saifullah Khan (PAK) 6-1,6-1; Yuan Lu (CHN) beat Yash Bahalkar(GBR) 6-3, 6-2; Ilya Mosolkin (RUS) beat Hamza Rehmat (PAK) 6-0, 6-1; Boda Zheng (CHN) beat Mustansir Ali Khan 6-0, 6-0; Hamza Aasim beat Yahya Musa Luni (GBR) 6-0, 6-0 and Muhammad Salar beat Ada Guler 6-2, 7-6(5). The boys singles qualifying second round matches will start today (Sunday) at 10:00 am.