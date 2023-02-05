Share:

Doctors at Adiala Jail declared on Sunday that Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid was medically fit.

During the medical examination, the doctors also checked Mr Rashid’s fever, blood pressure, and heart rate.

On Saturday, a local court in Islamabad sent Mr Rashid to Adiala Jail on judicial remand for 14 days in a case related to leveling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The AML supremo was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir amid strict security by the capital police where the police requested the court for another five-day physical remand of Mr Rashid along with a photogrammetric test.