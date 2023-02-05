Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulemae-Islam (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday announced a ‘peace march’ to express solidarity with martyrs of Malik Saad Shaheed police Lines blast from Feb 5 to 12 throughout the province.

The decision was made in a meeting of the JUI-F provincial council held here at Mufti Mehmood Markaz chaired by provincial Ameer JUI-F, Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman. The meeting besides others was attended by Maulana Ataul Haq Darwesh, Syed Hidayatullah Shah, Mufti Fazal Ghafoor, Mufti Obaidullah, Asif Iqbal Daudzai, and Maulana Amanullah Haqqai.

Announcing the details of the ‘peace march’ the provincial spokesperson JUI-F, Abdul Jalil Jan said that all provincial council expressed their heartfelt sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the police Lines blast. He directed all the district committees of JUI-F to hold peace marches in their respective areas on a daily basis from Feb 5 to 12 to express solidarity with martyred policemen. He said all party workers equally share the grief of victim families.