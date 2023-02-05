Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut - to Zardari Saturday reiterated that they would continue to lend unstinted moral, diplomat - ic and political support to the Kashmiri people until the real - ization of their right to self-de - termination in accordance with the UN Security Council reso - lutions. “I want to remind our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that Pakistan will never sit back and watch silently while Kash - miris continue to suffer Indian atrocities. Jammu and Kashmir dispute will remain a key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy,” the foreign minister said in a mes - sage on Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed on February 5. The foreign minister said as they observed the Kashmir Sol - idarity Day, the people of Paki - stan saluted the sacrifices of their Kashmiri brothers and sis - ters who had suffered for more than seventy-five years under brutal Indian oppression. He stressed that India must end its gross human rights violations in IIOJK; reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 including demographic changes; repeal draconian laws; allow UN-mandated investiga - tions into cases of extrajudicial killings and; implement rel - evant UN Security Council reso - lutions on Jammu and Kashmir. For over seven decades, he said, the Indian occupation forces had brutalized the Kashmiris and denied them their rights. Today, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was one of the most-militarized zones of the world, with the presence of over 900,000 occu - pation forces, he added. “With its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, India has opened a new chapter in sup - pressing the people of IIOJK. With fresh delimitation of elec - toral constituencies, issuance of millions of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris, and addi - tion of hundreds of thousands of non-Kashmiris in the voters lists, India’s ruling dispensation aims to transform Kashmiris into a disempowered minority in their own land,” he added