ISLAMABAD      -   Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut - to Zardari Saturday reiterated  that they would continue to  lend unstinted moral, diplomat - ic and political support to the  Kashmiri people until the real - ization of their right to self-de - termination in accordance with  the UN Security Council reso - lutions. “I want to remind our  Kashmiri brothers and sisters  that Pakistan will never sit back  and watch silently while Kash - miris continue to suffer Indian  atrocities. Jammu and Kashmir  dispute will remain a key pillar  of Pakistan’s foreign policy,” the  foreign minister said in a mes - sage on Kashmir Solidarity Day  being observed on February 5.  The foreign minister said as  they observed the Kashmir Sol - idarity Day, the people of Paki - stan saluted the sacrifices of  their Kashmiri brothers and sis - ters who had suffered for more  than seventy-five years under  brutal Indian oppression. He  stressed that India must end its  gross human rights violations  in IIOJK; reverse its unilateral  and illegal actions of 5 August  2019 including demographic  changes; repeal draconian laws;  allow UN-mandated investiga - tions into cases of extrajudicial  killings and; implement rel - evant UN Security Council reso - lutions on Jammu and Kashmir.  For over seven decades, he said,  the Indian occupation forces  had brutalized the Kashmiris  and denied them their rights.  Today, Indian Illegally Occupied  Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)  was one of the most-militarized  zones of the world, with the  presence of over 900,000 occu - pation forces, he added. “With  its illegal and unilateral actions  of 5 August 2019, India has  opened a new chapter in sup - pressing the people of IIOJK.  With fresh delimitation of elec - toral constituencies, issuance of  millions of domicile certificates  to non-Kashmiris, and addi - tion of hundreds of thousands  of non-Kashmiris in the voters  lists, India’s ruling dispensation  aims to transform Kashmiris  into a disempowered minority  in their own land,” he added

