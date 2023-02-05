Share:

With Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, a reminder of the deteriorating state of affairs in the region is necessary. The territorial dispute has remained a point of concern since 1947 and the aim of the observation tomorrow is to continue the spirit of liberation for the Kashmiris and honor those caught in the crossfire. Years of constitutional steamrolling, extrajudicial killings, and attacks have rendered the region disempowered. Especially since the abrogation of Article 370, when it was made a union territory directly controlled by New Delhi, the military siege continues to fuel resentment and threaten Kashmiri identity.

Not just on the security aspect, the region has been stripped of its economic viability as investment, land ownership and more have taken a hard hit. 2022 was an especially difficult year as the BJP government used its draconian policies of hatred against the Muslim population in Indian-administered Kashmir. The most dangerous part of the situation is that with the restriction on freedom of speech, and assembly, and the press limits reporting on the atrocities, a true account of the situation is difficult. The media and journalists covering the region live in constant fear and according to many human rights groups, about 87 civilians have been killed since the abrogation.

The call to action is the same as it has been since the issue surfaced and is becoming understated. The violators of international laws, such as the forces in Kashmir, should be held accountable and it is essential to continue the fight for democracy in the region. The sovereign of the state is the Kashmiris in the region that have been caught in the crossfire consistently. International allies should be especially concerned about Kashmiri statehood and the seeds that BJP has sown for long-term instability. Kashmir’s unrest continues to plague stability for the people and the issue is still not central to the International Agenda. Public diplomacy, public safety controls, and reversing the impunity of security forces is important. If direct channels of communication and international pressure is not mounted on the BJP government, the problem sees no end. The stakes remain dangerously high.