Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed in Pakistan, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and around the globe on Sunday (Feb 5) to express wholehearted support to the just struggle of oppressed Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day is being commemorated to expose the worst oppression being perpetrated by brutal Indian occupation forces against the people of IIOJK along with one-minute silence is to be observed at 10:00 am across Pakistan.

Solidarity walks are going to be organised across Pakistan to convey the message of solidarity to the oppressed people of IIOJK, drawing the attention of the world community towards the Indian brutalities on the Kashmiris.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Moreover, several media outlets are also going to broadcast special programmes and publish special supplements highlighting the importance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day and Indian atrocities on the people of IIOJK.

Meanwhile, posters, banners and billboards have been displayed on important roads, airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people, who have been facing the worst Indian state terrorism for the last over seven decades.

ISPR Joint Chief of Staff and Armed Forces officials paid tribute to Kashmiri freedom struggle and said the right to self-determination is the right of Kashmiris and the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations keeping in accordance the wishes of brave Kashmiris. “Violation of human rights and violence in Kashmir cannot suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris,” they added.