Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Kashmir Solidarity day.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said today the whole of Pakistan comes together to express its unflinching solidarity & support to Kashmiri brothers & sisters, who remain undeterred by the oppressive Indian occupation apparatus in the struggle for UN-sanctioned right to self-determination.

He further said people of IIOJK are waging a relentless struggle of epic proportions to realise their dream of freedom from the Indian yoke. Through their sacrifices, they have kept the torch of freedom burning. It is my faith that their dreams will soon see the light of day.