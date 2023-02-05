Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar calls on President of Sri Lanka, Mr Ranil Wickramasinghe in Colombo on Saturday. She congratulated him on the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

The two dignitaries expressed satisfaction over close, cooperative relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They recalled the shared Buddhist heritage and people-to-people links between the two countries. They agreed to further enhance mutually-beneficial cooperation in economy and trade, education, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar also called on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardenain Colombo on Saturday.

During the meeting, they agreed to further strengthen bilateral and people to people relations and enhance cooperation in trade, pharmaceutics, education, tourism, culture and defence sectors. Also, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to enhance multidimensional bilateral cooperation in political, economic, commercial, defense and education domains.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry in Colombo.

They discussed the whole range of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to close friendly relations between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation at various international forums including the United Nations and SAARC. Hina Rabbani Khar congratulated Foreign Minister Sabry on Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Sri Lanka’s independence.