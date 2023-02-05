Share:

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Saturday said that on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the people of Khyber pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government express complete solidarity with Kashmiri people, and reiterate their resolve to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them in their struggle to get the right of self-determination.

In a statement in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, Muhammad Azam Khan said that the right of self-determination was the basic right of the people of Kashmir, and their struggle for the same could not be suppressed through oppression by the Indian government.

The people of Khyber pakhtunkhwa, he said, stand side by side their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their genuine struggle, and will continue to do so until they get their right to self-determination.