LAHORE - Remington Pharma will take on Diamond Paints in the main final of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City today (Sunday) here at Jinnah Polo Fields. While the subsidiary final will be played between FG/Din Polo and Platinum Homes/Master Paints at 1:30 pm. Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman is expected to grace the final as chief guest while many personalities including sponsors Lahore Smart City and polo lovers will also be present on the occasion. JPC Secretary Maj Ali Taimur also thanked Lahore Smart City for sponsoring the event. He said after this last eight-goal event, the 14-goal competition is starting and from now on, the events will be more challenging and exciting. Remington Pharma team consists of Basel Faisal Khokhar, Ahmad Zubair Butt, Ahmad Bilal Riaz and Hamza Mawaz Khan while Diamond Paints team comprises Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Bilal Hayat Noon, Lt Col Omar Minhas (R) and Nico Roberts.