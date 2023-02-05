Share:

Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, has announced it is offering Marriott Bonvoy members multiple opportunities to experience unforgettable moments with Manchester United.

Launching today, together with Marriott Hotels, members can bid on opportunities for exclusive access including an overnight stay in Old Trafford Stadium, access to visit the pitch, and a chance to travel to Barcelona with the team, all through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.

Jackie McAllister, Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy Brand & Moments Marketing said “Our members travel to create unforgettable memories and it’s why we are thrilled to again offer incredible Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences with Manchester United for our members who are diehard fans.

“With Marriott Bonvoy Moments, we give members extraordinary access to pursue their passions in life and enjoy their experiences with family and friends included” he added.