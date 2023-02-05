Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Federal Education & professional Training through its attached departments has organised a range of activities on the second day of the ‘Kashmir Solidarity day’ to show their support for the people of Kashmir and to raise awareness about the ongoing human rights situation in the region.

it is pertinent to mention here that the Government of pakistan has announced three days protest on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity day.

in a statement, the Federal Minister for Education said: “we stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and call for the international community to take action to protect their human rights. The ongoing violence and oppression in the region is unacceptable and must be addressed. we call on all people of conscience to support the cause of Kashmir and to demand an end to the suffering of its people.”

Meanwhile, Secretary i BCC, dr Ghulam ali Mallah visited Sports Complex islamabad to witness the ongoing sports activities of Sports Gala 2022-23 organized by inter Board Sports Committee and distributed the prizes and medals among the winners.

The closing ceremony of the sports gala will be held on February 5 at hockey ground, Sports Complex islamabad at 11:00 am.