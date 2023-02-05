Share:

The day I joined this department only a few girls were present but it has become more popular and normalised. Nobody could think of girls flying a plane 20 years ago. Even I still face many questions about my career such as “are you really becoming a pilot?” I smile over their questions and tell them Yes! Women can do anything.

I think Pakistani Men should change their mindset as they have started feeling insecure about women because when a woman is focused on her career, she hardly cares about the little things. I have seen that most working women are being divorced and this clash can be settled before such a fate if a healthy discussion is enacted. People are now more familiar with aviation as social media has promoted it. Social media is negative in some aspects but also positive in many ways. Now everybody knows what is going on around the world.

Well, I chose this field many years before in my head. Whenever I saw a plane, I used to think there must be a superhuman flying this thing into the air. When I flew myself, I experienced this when I was 19 years old and it was an incredible feeling. I had never felt like this before. When I took my plane into the air, my heartbeat was increasing rapidly and it was a surreal experience. I told my girls in the village that I did this and they were amazed. They had never heard about this and now many girls are taking their training. We can see this on social media and they are making the country proud.

SHAGUFTA AKBAR,

Dera Ghazi Khan.