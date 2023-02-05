Share:

ATTOCK - Motorway police reunited a girl with her parents who was left alone at a service area. as per details, a family was travelling from Bannu to Taxila in a van. They stopped in service area for a while to take rest. when the said family again started journey towards Taxila, they mistakenly left child (daughter) aged 4-5 years.

The crew of service area informed the nHMp (national Highways and Motorway police) beat administration.

The admin officer and the officers of patrolling mobile took the child in safe custody and asked her about her parents but she could tell nothing.

The beat administration informed the wireless control, shared her pictures and also informed helpline 130. Meanwhile, the parents of said child also called nHMp helpline about their missing child. The beat administration contacted with her parents on their given contact number and their daughter was handed over to them after fulfilling all codal formalities.