Total six matches were decided on Sunday in the National Challenge Cup 2023 played in different cities.

In the day's first match in Quetta, Milo clinched Hazara by 2-1. For Milo, Saleem scored a brace while Jamshaid scored a piece for Hazara.

In the day's second match in Bahawalpur, Asia Ghee Mill outclassed Hussain Textile by 4-2. Muhammad Hassan scored two goals while Amir and Syed's effort turned the score sheet to 4. For Hussain Tex, Moavia and Mosa could score one goal each for their side.

In the day's third match in Faisalabad, SA Farms were beaten by Otto Cranes ended up at 0-2. Hussain and Sagar helped the side produce one goal each.

In the day's fourth match in Lahore, SA Gardens beat Saif Textile by 3-1. Umair, Murtaza and Samnan scored apiece. Abdul Kalam could score one goal for his side.

In the day's fifth match in Rawalpindi, Army banged Muslim Hands by 3-0. Afzaal, Sarfraz and Abrar fired a goal.

In the day's sixth match in Peshawar, BHCC triumphed over Momsons by 2-1. For BHCC, Awsaf and Shafi scored goals. Waleed scored a piece for Momsons.