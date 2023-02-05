Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif condoled on Sunday the death of former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Sharif took to Twitter to express his condolences on the death of Musharraf.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed his condolences on Mr Musharraf’s death. He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Former army chief and president Pervez Musharraf died at the age of 79 in a private hospital in Dubai.

The former general had been admitted to the American Hospital, Dubai. Mr Musharraf was admitted to Dubai hospitals more than once in the past. He had been facing a prolonged battle with the rare disease amyloidosis.

The former military ruler was hospitalised for three weeks in June last year.