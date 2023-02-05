Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to unveil a newly-designed trophy for the PSL 8, commencing from February 13 in Multan. The trophy will be put on display on February 9 here at Shalimar Garden. Captains of all six franchises and PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi will also attend the unveiling ceremony. “Yes, the newly-designed trophy will be presented to the winners of the eighth edition. The one that was used and presented to winners of the PSL 7 will no longer be there,” said a PCB official. “Now a freshly crafted trophy having a better look will be unveiled on Feb 9 at Shalimar Garden. Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalandars captains will be available. Efforts are being made to have all the captains for the ceremony,” he added. “We have planned to organise the opening ceremony in a big way. Some exciting events are on cards. Hopefully, the ceremony will be as good as it was in Dubai a few years back.”