The world has remained busy grappling with the risks posed by COVID Pandemic since the beginning of the year 2020 with partial and total lock down hither and thither and then with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, the international community had remained oblivious to complete shutdown and curfew in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) since August 2019 i.e. ever since extremist BJP government in India deprived Kashmir of its special constitutional status and its subjects of special rights by revoking articles 35 A and 370 of Indian constitution. Indian incumbent far right nationalist BJP Government being a political face of extremist organisation called RSS (killer of Gandhi) has consistently worked for decades to achieve its goals of making India great again (i.e. Maha-Bharat of Ashoka times) by conversion or else elimination of Muslims followed up by other minorities, construction of Hindu temples in places of Masjids, gulping up all SAARC countries besides expansion of footprints in Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics. India felt emboldened by Trump and Modi’s bear hugs and a flattering title of new American strategic ally to contest and contain China is moving on fast track to change demography of occupied Kashmir valley by establishing Sainak/ military colonies, industrial zones for Indian investors, and most nefariously introduction of Kashmir’s domicile to Hindus from all over India. It is assessed that much before his second term expires as a prime minister, Modi and his team will try to achieve a change of demography as already done in Jammu and Ladakh and may hold elections or even stage managed plebiscites in occupied Jammu and Kashmir to settle Kashmir issue on the UN Security Council agenda. For over seven decades, India has remained thick skinned to all resolutions, calls, appeals and diplomatic statements coming from the international community and now in its second term, BJP government is quickly undoing Indian constitution articles that took care of rights of Kashmiris and all other Muslims in India. The citizenship amendment act (CAA) depriving the right of registration as Indian citizens only to Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries has created protest all over India. That has sparked a well-planned genocide of Muslims, torture, rape and arson under state supervision as was done by Nazi Germans against Jews. By and large, the world powers remain once again unconcerned due to preference for market economic interests over high morals. Ironically, Israel is supporting India shaming its own history. The Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership is behind bars on concocted allegations and struggling for life. The people of Kashmir are under complete lockdown since August 2019 and suffering from shortage of food, medical supplies, treatment for Coronavirus and other diseases, media and internet shutdown and no access to anyone from outside Kashmir valley. As a long followed ritual, more than a million Indian saffron military forces have continued with increased brutal massacre of Kashmiri Muslims inside the valley as well as across the line of control and always putting false allegations on Pakistan. The Modi’s devil forces led by Ajit Doval have ratcheted their covert operations using Afghan and Iran’s soil, clearly stated by Doval and cronies on Indian national electronic media as well as on social media that India would use its moles in former tribal areas of Pakistan and in Balochistan to create havoc in both places. While Indian brutalities against Muslims in IOK and all over India are reprehensible, Modi as chief minister earned the shameless title of Butcher of Muslims in Gujarat and now as a prime minister, he has become even more notorious as butcher of Muslims and other minorities all over India. BJP home minister Amit shah terms Indian Muslims as termites that need to be erased and rooted out. Another BJP former minister and MP declared Indian Muslims as unequal citizens and stated that article 14 of the Indian constitution could not be applied to them, which guarantees equal rights to all Indian citizens. The same is perhaps true for low caste Hindus as per detestable Hindu caste system still rigidly followed up by RSS. Late BJP foreign minister Shusma-swaraj had been openly saying that India would convert all Muslims in India, Pakistan and in the larger region as Hindus (obviously low caste) and make them part of greater India. Nevertheless, BJP/RSS’s mad cow agenda is a ‘cat out of the bag’ case, begging the only question, what are Pakistan’s options? History provides no evidence that a major dispute between two countries was resolved or a freedom struggle was won by mere dialogue, diplomatic statements or international lip service. Kashmir being a UNO recognized humanitarian, historical, and a political issue (five UN Security Council resolutions calling for giving right of plebiscite and self-determination) remained subjected to Indian disregard with unrelenting genocide of Kashmiri Muslims for over seven decades. Both India and Pakistan have already fought three conventional wars over Kashmir, which only paved the way for dialogue. However, India always used the dialogue process as a time buying mechanism before reaching a current stage of absolute arrogance and disrespect to UNO and other international institutions. The bravest and proud Kashmiri people have withstood Indian consistent atrocities and Kashmiri youth have given sacrifice of more than 100,000 martyrs with thousands of women widowed, raped, tortured and thousands of young kids blinded by use of pellet guns by intoxicated coward Indian military and para-military forces. These chicken-hearted and immoral forces of Modi have burnt properties, crops and fruit orchards of Kashmiri Muslims to snatch away their right to live. Indian unabated and unprovoked ceasefire violations targeting civilians across the line of control and never allowing UN Military Observer Group to come close to the line of control from either side says all about the shameless and nefarious game plan of Modi’s indoctrinated military forces.

On the other hand, BJP’s policy and strategy is bound to create fissures in Indian Armed forces with serious command, control and operational employment challenges. Although BJP/ RSS’s narrow band extremist policies are a political boon for Modi as it pleases its fanatic followers; yet the sober and saner minds in India are seriously worried as BJP government is eroding the constitutional foundations of India by revoking its cunningly chosen articles that throws fake claims of Indian secularism and so called largest democracy out of the window. A Muslim minority of over 200 million in India and in IOK (which is far more than the population of many European countries combined together) has been deprived of their constitutional rights. The state is no better for Sikh, Christians and other smaller communities. The unity in diversity, non-alignment and secularism masks have been finally removed courtesy Modi and its fanatic saffron followers, exposing dangerous fault lines of India. It is assessed that more than dozen military insurgencies in India already striving for Independence from Indian shackles will get fillip and BJP foolish dream of Maha Bharat may result in meeting the fate of former Soviet Union sooner than expected. BJP has lavishly spent more than US $ 71billion on military procurements, which is 37% more than in the last ten years; surely not just for hefty kickbacks but it fits in BJP/ RSS war hysteria against Pakistan that may unfold as a consequence of a stage managed false flag operation in IIOJK or in other parts of India; with unintended and unimaginable consequences nevertheless. A nightmare for the global peace and security both being nuclear states; therefore, earlier the UNO wakes up to its responsibility along with members of Security Council to put Modi government on leash and force it to immediately cease its anti-Muslim agenda, restore revoked articles and fulfill obligations on IOK as per UN security council’s resolutions, the better for peace and security in South Asia and rest of the world. It is a given that forceful diplomacy, academic discussions and lip service by domestic and international politicians, institutions and war of words on print, electronic and cyber media have its value; yet not enough to help Kashmiri Muslims to win their freedom struggle or right of self-determination. The same holds good for the plight of Muslims all over India now. Pakistan has to expand its base of both kinetic and non- kinetic reaction. Lesser said the better with a reminder that fortune favours the brave and when it is law of the jungle that prevails, only Lions live with Pride.