NEW YORK-The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations met in New York to discuss collective efforts for the just and lasting resolution of the Kashmir dispute. The informal meeting of the group comprising Azerbaijan, Niger, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye was convened by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram. Briefing the members on the latest situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Munir Akram said the disputed region is the “densest occupation in history”. Munir Akram said despite India’s massive repression, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are continuing their heroic struggle for the exercise of the right to self-determination, as prescribed by the UN Security Council resolutions. He said Pakistan would continue to extend diplomatic, moral, and political support to the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. Ambassador Munir Akram thanked the members of the OIC Contact Group for their participation in the meeting and support for the Kashmir cause.