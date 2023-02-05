Share:

A man lured a young woman under the pretext of dropping her home and allegedly raped her at gunpoint at Akbar Road in Okara.

According to details, the accused – identified as Akram – offered the girl to drop her home, but took the victim to a farm at gunpoint and raped her.

The victim underwent a medical examination at the Okara District Hospital on the orders of a magistrate. Meanwhile, the police registered a case and were carrying out raids to arrest the suspect.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least three rape cases were reported today (Saturday) in different districts of Punjab.

Special unit had started investigating the incident.