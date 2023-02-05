Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s intelligence agencies on Saturday exposed the script of yet another false flag operation planned by Indian intelligence agencies, which was aimed to implicate Pakistan for alleged infiltration into the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and malign Pakistan before the world community

According to the script of the Indian plot, a group of Kashmiris from IIOJK was to be lured for money and given the task of smuggling a small consignment of arms and drugs. The Indian intelligence agencies planned the game in a way that it would be made to look like the “smugglers” were carrying the consignment of weapons and narcotics into IIOJK allegedly at the behest of Pakistan. Under the plan, these alleged Kashmiri smugglers were then to be eliminated in a staged “encounter” by the occupying forces and Pakistan would be blamed for instigating and exporting them into the occupied valley. It was also planned by the Indian intelligence agencies that 50 rifles, 30 pistols, 20 hand-grenades and 50 kilograms of drugs were to be “recovered” from the alleged smugglers during a raid by security forces at some unknown location. Later, the Indian authorities were to use this fake operation to malign Pakistan at the global level by spreading propaganda. Moreover, according to the plot, to give legitimacy to the entire operation and in a bid to fool their own people and the international community, the Indian authorities had planned to accord “honour” to those army officers involved in this so-called “successful” operation with appreciation certificates. It is pertinent to mention here that this would not be the first time Indian intelligence agencies have planned such false flag operations.

Such staged encounters and operations and baseless accusations against Pakistan have taken place a number of times in the past.