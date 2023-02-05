Share:

Kashmir Solidarity Day was ob - served with traditional zeal and fervour with a main event held at the Pakistan House in Jeddah. This event was organised to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and featured special messages from the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

The speakers on the occasion included prominent social figure Brig Gen (R) Mu - hammed Kamili, renowned Saudi scholar Dr Faiz Abideen , former Defence Advisor at Saudi Embassy in Islamabad Gen (R) Abdul - lah Al Ghamdi, Chairman Kashmir Com - mittee Jeddah Mr. Masood Puri, Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Overseas Community Chaudhry Khursheed Mathial. The speakers shed light on India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and emphasized that despite turning Kashmir into a fortified prison, India could not defeat the indomitable spirit of the freedom loving Kashmiri people. They called upon India to immediately stop gross, systematic and state sponsored human rights abuses in IIOJK. The Consul General, in his address, expressed his sincere apprecia - tion to the Saudi leadership for their consis - tent support on the Kashmir cause. He also praised the role of the Organization of Is - lamic Cooperation (OIC) in actively raising awareness about this important issue. He thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their unwavering commitment to making sure justice is served and that all voices are heard in the matter. A special documen - tary on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) was also screened, giving an insightful look into the plight of those living in the re - gion. The documentary highlighted the human rights violations in IIOJK. It also touched upon the impact that decades of militarization and occupation have had on the people living there and how it has impacted their daily lives. The event was attended by dignitaries, foreign diplomats, political figures, and members of civil so - ciety organisations based in Jeddah. Many attendees spoke about their own expe - riences in Kashmir and expressed their commitment to continuing to support those affected by ongoing violence. At - tendees also called for urgent action from policymakers around the world to help bring about a lasting solution to the con - flict in Kashmir.