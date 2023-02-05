Kashmir Solidarity Day was ob - served with traditional zeal and  fervour with a main event held  at the Pakistan House in Jeddah. This  event was organised to express solidarity  with the people of Kashmir and featured  special messages from the President, Prime  Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

 The speakers on the occasion included  prominent social figure Brig Gen (R) Mu - hammed Kamili, renowned Saudi scholar  Dr Faiz Abideen , former Defence Advisor at  Saudi Embassy in Islamabad Gen (R) Abdul - lah Al Ghamdi, Chairman Kashmir Com - mittee Jeddah Mr. Masood Puri, Chairman  Jammu & Kashmir Overseas Community  Chaudhry Khursheed Mathial. The speakers shed light on India’s illegal and unilateral  actions of August 5, 2019 and emphasized  that despite turning Kashmir into a fortified  prison, India could not defeat the indomitable  spirit of the freedom loving Kashmiri people.  They called upon India to immediately stop  gross, systematic and state sponsored human  rights abuses in IIOJK. The Consul General, in  his address, expressed his sincere apprecia - tion to the Saudi leadership for their consis - tent support on the Kashmir cause. He also  praised the role of the Organization of Is - lamic Cooperation (OIC) in actively raising  awareness about this important issue. He  thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for  their unwavering commitment to making  sure justice is served and that all voices are  heard in the matter. A special documen - tary on the situation in Indian Illegally  Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) was  also screened, giving an insightful look  into the plight of those living in the re - gion. The documentary highlighted the  human rights violations in IIOJK. It also  touched upon the impact that decades  of militarization and occupation have had  on the people living there and how it has  impacted their daily lives. The event was  attended by dignitaries, foreign diplomats,  political figures, and members of civil so - ciety organisations based in Jeddah. Many  attendees spoke about their own expe - riences in Kashmir and expressed their  commitment to continuing to support  those affected by ongoing violence. At - tendees also called for urgent action from  policymakers around the world to help  bring about a lasting solution to the con - flict in Kashmir.

