Pakistan will play a three-game bilateral T20 series against Afghanistan by the end of March, confirmed Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Najam Sethi on Sunday.

Sethi said the T20I series would compensate Afghanistan for the losses caused by the withdrawal of Cricket Australia from the ODI series against the side, scheduled in UAE.

“Pleased to announce PCB will play 3xT20s against Afghanistan in Sharjah end March to compensate Afghanistan following Australia’s pullout from bi lateral series against it,” he said on Twitter.

PCB head added that he also supported the Asian Cricket Council’s decision to grant Afghanistan an equal share of ACC revenues like the other top four member boards.

“I also supported ACC decision to grant Afghanistan equal share of ACC revenues like BCCI, PCB, SLC & BCB.” he remarked.

It is pertinent to mention here that during a media talk last month, Sethi disclosed that PCB and ACB will equally share the remuneration yielded from the aforesaid series.