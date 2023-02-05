Share:

HYDERABAD - The Qasimabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter near Zardari Maur area. The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that two suspects riding on a motorbike opened fire on the police in a bid to escape

from a snap checking spot. However, in the exchange of fire one of the suspects, identified as Irfan Qureshi, sustained a gunshot and was arrested but the other suspect managed to escape. The police recovered a weapon from the possession of Qureshi. The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his leg where he was hit by a bullet.