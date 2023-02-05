Share:

As many 84 people were killed in the suicide bombing at the Peshawar Police Lines Mosque, a Peshawar police spokesman said on Saturday.

The police spokesman said that a total of 84 people including police officers and civilians were killed in the suicide bombing. The primary cause of the original statistics' uncertainty was the fact that the names of some martyrs appeared more than once in the list.

The names of the martyrs who were initially unidentified remained on the list of unidentified names even after they were recognized which caused confusion, the spokesman further said.