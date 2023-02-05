Share:

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Farhat Ullah Babar has invited applications for issuance of tickets to candidates willing to contest by-poll in 31 constituencies of the National Assembly.

According to a press release issued by party secretariat, the applicants have been directed to send in the applications with a bank draft worth Rs40,000 in the name of the President PPPP by February 12.

The candidates from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to send their particulars to Zardari house, Islamabad, while the candidates from Sindh and Balochistan should send their duly filled applications to Bilawal House, Karachi.